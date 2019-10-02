Adamawa civil servants protest unpaid 6 months arrears

Umar Yusuf – Yola

Unpaid civil servants in Adamawa state in their thousands Wednesday besieged the streets of the state capital on a peaceful protest demanding the payment of their six months backlog of salaries.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions, Governor Fintiri pay us our salaries, Governor Fintiri your government has starved us for long, give us our legitimate earnings, among others.

Spokesman of the protesters, Faisal Baba had told the state Deputy Governor, Crowther Seth who led the government delegation to receive them complained that the government had treated them badly.

Faisal said in the wake of the government action of denying them salaries, the state house of assembly made a resolution asking the government to pay them part of their salary to ameliorate their suffering which the governor refused to implement even as a former lawmaker.

A letter presented to the deputy governor by the protesters read in part: ” We wish to write in response to the resolution the Adamawa State House of Assembly passed regarding our plight.

” We the unpaid civil servants have followed up with several pleading letters to the governor, SSG, chief of staff, Adamawa State House of Assembly and other top government officials to settle our six months outstanding salaries.

“The governor has left us in an untold hardship facing serious debts and critical conditions but we did not cause any trouble and instead, as law-abiding citizens, we gave our maximum cooperation to all the committees constituted and now they have submitted their report.

” Let the governor consider our plight and return us back on the payroll and if nothing is done urgently, we will reconvene for something special,” he said.

In his brief address to the protesters, the deputy governor assured them that government will treat their demands positively.