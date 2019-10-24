Breaking News
Translate

Account officer in court for allegedly stealing N1.4m, setting office ablaze

On 11:17 amIn Newsby

An account officer, Michael Thadius, 37, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing N1.4million and setting office ablaze.

Account officer in court for allegedly stealing N1.4m, setting office ablaze

Thadius , whose house address was not provided, was charged with arson, the threat to damage, stealing and attempted arson, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Felicia Okwori told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 25 at Sweet Sensation Office located at Olowora, Ojudu Berger, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Shari’a Court sentences 18-year-old to 9 months imprisonment for burglary, theft

According to the prosecutor, Thadius stole the N1.4 million belonging to Sweet sensation Fast Food, thereafter set the financial controller’s office ablaze.

She said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 343, 342, 344 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that arson provides life imprisonment for the convict.

READ ALSO: Woman in court for allegedly ‘sending’ snake to neighbour’s room

Chief Magistrate G.O. Anifowoshe admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 bails with two sureties in like sum.

Anifowoshe ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed, with evidence of two years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 20 for hearing.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.