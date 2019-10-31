Access Bank customers get one week of free instant transfers

…as Digital Upgrade Is Completed

There’s good news for all Access Bank customers. In a remarkable show of gratitude for customers’ patience and understanding while their digital upgrade lasted, the bank is making all NIBSS-Instant-Payment (NIP) transfers free from Friday, November 1 to Thursday, November 7, 2019. This offer is applicable to all existing and new account numbers and will be made available on the Access Bank mobile app , internet banking and *901# or *426#.

In the last couple of weeks, it appeared that Access Bank customers experienced some service disruptions, carrying out transactions. However, this is no longer the case as the challenge was as a result of the digital and technology upgrade carried out by the bank in order to integrate all its banking platforms onto a more robust and advanced platform. The bank has officially announced that the upgrade has been completed and customers can now enjoy simpler, faster, convenient and more secure transactions.

Another effect of the upgrade is the ease of initiating and receiving bank transfers, as customers will no longer need to select between ‘Access’ or ‘Access (Diamond)’ when transacting. Customers simply need to select ‘Access Bank’ for all transactions and the payments will be processed.

You can find out more about the Bank’s product offerings and activities by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, contact center via 012712005 and join the conversation #AccessFreeTransfers. Access Bank is staying true to the promise of “more than banking” and is committed to delivering world-class service.

VANGUARD