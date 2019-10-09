AcadaFest: Tecno raises N10m education fund for 20 university students

By Juliet Umeh

Smartphone brand, Tecno, has shown that its services is beyond providing smart phones by sponsoring 20 deserving students through university as part of its commitment to the development of Nigerian.

The brand revealed this at the Acadafest, a concert put together by ScholarX and iManage, organizations and celebrities in Lagos recently.

Tecno PR and Strategic Partnership Manager, Jesse Oguntimehin, said Tecno is sponsoring three of the 20 students for the duration of their university education to the tune of N400, 000 each.

Oguntimehin said, “At Tecno, we have carried out various social activities such as our “Give the Nigerian Child a Future” initiative, where we visited selected schools around the country to empower bright students, awarding them scholarships for their academic excellence. We also provided pupils within these schools educational materials to ease their learning journey. There was also the annual “Light up Your Dream” competition where we rewarded two young Nigerian Entrepreneurs with N1M each to grow their businesses.”

Aside from the fund raising, attendees were thrilled to the charming voices of top Nigerian musical artistes such as Waje, The Cavemen, Johnny Drille, Bez and Show Dem Camp who all performed to the entertainment of the crowd.

Guests at the event also had the opportunity to experience the recently released Camon 12 Series at the Tecno experience centre set up at the venue. There were also giveaways held with seven lucky guests winning Tecno gifts and smartphones.