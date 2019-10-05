Abuja Court declines jurisdiction in APC N45m presidential nomination fees

By Ephraim Oseji

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, presided over by Justice Nkeonye Maha has held that it has no jurisdiction to entertain internal matters of political parties.

It would be recalled that All Progressives Congress APC presidential aspirant, Barrister Christmas Akpodiete has sued President Buhari, APC and the AGF last year prior to the 2019 Presidential elections primaries over the high cost of the N45 million of nomination fees.

Speaking to newsmen after the ruling yesterday in Abuja, Akpodiete affirmed that “As a minister in the temple of justice, I cannot criticize the decision of His Lordship, and I also cannot take my grievances over the exorbitant and unconstitutional nomination fees to the market women in Oshodi Market in Lagos or Wuse market here in Abuja, I will approach the Court of Appeal immediately and I believe I will get justice in the days ahead. I am confident that justice will be done at last and I shall wait for it patiently.”

“We will not allow a group of political oligarchs to promote injustice and ridicule our courts and constitution. The guidelines of the political party is in conflict with the provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended in 2010, and section 1 (3) provides that any other law that is in conflict with the constitution must bow,” he fumed.

Also speaking with journalists, counsel to the aspirant said, “Our client have told us to appeal the Federal high court decision immediately so, I will not speak more than that.”

It can be recalled that many Nigerian felt disenfranchised when the ruling APC rolled out the nomination fees last year and Akpodiete said it was an attempt to keep middle class Nigerians down by rich politicians, insisting that if it is allowed to continue it will encourage corruption.

Vanguard