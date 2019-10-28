About 90m Nigerians live in extreme poverty – Minister

Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Monday that the Federal Government plans to lift over 90 million Nigerians out of extreme poverty.

She disclosed this to the House Committee on Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees while presenting the 2020 budget estimates of N44.21 billion.

Farouq promised that the ministry would improve the coordination of humanitarian and disaster management efforts by multiple stakeholders.

She stressed that the ministry has been saddled with the responsibility of determining some of the underlying causes, drivers and consequences of humanitarian crises and underdevelopment including relatively high poverty of nearly half (90 million) of the country’s 198 million people.

She said the ministry would also address the relatively high unemployment rate (23.2 percent) with over 40 million unemployed or underemployed; high number of persons of concern (including over two million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), 230,000 Nigerian refugees in Niger, Chad and Cameroon and 45,000 refugees in Nigeria; 22 million persons with disabilities; over 14 million persons in one form of drug and substance abuse or the other and growing needs of the elderly and vulnerable groups.

Breakdown of the proposed budget for the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs include N474,306,285 for personnel and N165 million for resettlement of IDPs in the North East and the Bakassi returnees.

Vanguard