Abiodun to Ogun people: I’ll never betray your trust

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodin has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the fulfillment of his electoral promises to people of the state

Abiodun, who gave the assurance at the 33rd Ago-Iwoye Day celebration and launching of the N500 Million Community Hospital project held at the weekend, promised that he would not betray the confidence and trust of Ogun people who voted for him in the March 9 governorship election.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Adetokunbo Talabi, said: “I reassure you all that our administration would not let your trust down

“I humbly reiterate that with God Almighty still on our side, I reassure you all that our administration would not let your trust down, but would ensure that all the promises made during our campaign period would be realized by God’s enabling grace.”

Abiodun said his administration is committed to the idea of alleviating poverty among citizens of the state

Vanguard