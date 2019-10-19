Abiodun revisits Amosun’s appointments, promotions of traditional rulers in Ogun

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun said on Saturday that his administration had revisited the “controversial” promotions and appointments of traditional rulers by former Gov. Ibikunle Amosun at the twilight of his administration.

Abiodun stated this during his address at the statutory meeting of the Ogun Council of Obas, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta.

The governor explained that the committee set up to look into the controversies surrounding the issue had already submitted its recommendations.

He said that the government would soon come up with a position on it.

“I want to assure you that very soon, our decisions will be made public and it will be predicated on justice, fairness and equity,” he said.

The governor acknowledged the crucial roles and contributions of the monarchs in promoting good governance, particularly at the grassroots.

Abiodun, who described the traditional institution as sacred, pledged that his administration would continue to accord necessary and deserving respect to them.

He disclosed that his government would donate one patrol van, with communication gadgets and two motorcycles, to each divisional police office across the state to beef up security.

The governor also called on the monarchs to partner with his administration in its ongoing housing scheme by identifying and donating land for the construction of low-cost houses in their respective domains.

Responding, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, who is also the Chairman, Ogun Council of Obas, noted that no government could successfully ignore the roles and contributions of traditional rulers in democratic consolidation.





According to him, the monarchs are very familiar with the nooks and crannies of their domains and wield tremendous influence on their subjects.

He highlighted security, chieftaincy disputes, acceptable decorum and ethics in traditional institution, disputes over areas of authority and moral decadence among youths as some of the challenges facing the monarchs.

The monarch pledged the support of the traditional rulers in the state to the Abiodun-led administration.

