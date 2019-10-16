Abia: Ikpeazu swears in Suleiman, Ndukwe, others as Commissioners

…Charges them on performance
Barrister Suleiman Ukandu and a former Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Dr Cosmos Ndukwe, were among those sworn in today as Commissioners by the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.
In his charge to the Commissioners during the occasion which held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, the Governor told them that their performances would be closely monitored to ensure that they help his vision of accelerated development of the State.
Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated Commissioners, Dr Aham Uko, the Commissioner for Finance, thanked the Governor for finding him and his colleagues worthy to serve despite the abundance of equally qualified men and women in the State. He promised that they will not let the Governor or the State down.
Also present at the swearing in were the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, Members of the Assembly, the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu and other top government functionaries.
Full List of the New Commissioners:
- Honorable Chimaobi Ebisike
-Special Dutie
- Engr. Emma Nwabuko
-Public Utitlities
- Chief John J. Okoro
-Joint Projects
- Mrs Loveth Adimoha
-Culture and Tourism
- Dr Cosmos Ndukwe
-Trade & Commerce
- Honorable Ugbaja Theophilus Odionyemfe
-Housing
- Onyema Wachuku
-Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development
- Sir G C Onyendilefu
-Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
- Chief Emeka Ikwuagwu
-Youth and Sports Development
- Dr Joe Osuji
-Health
- Honorable D. K Uduma
—Budget & Planning
- Barr Ekele Nwaohanmuo
-Transport
- Mrs Ukachi Amala
-Women Affairs
- Honorable Prince Ezekwesiri Ananaba
– Cooperative & Rural Development
- Dr Solomon Ogunji
-Environment
- Chief Ikpechukwu Onuoha
-Petroleum & Solid Minerals
- Prince Dan Okoli
-Homeland Security
- Barr. Suleiman Ukandu
-Lands & Survey
- Dr Aham Uko
-Finance
- Honorable Chijioke Paul Madumere
-Science & Technology
- Dr K. C. K Nwangwa
-Education
- Chief (Mrs) Uwaoma Olenwengwa
-Industry