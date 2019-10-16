Abia: Ikpeazu swears in Suleiman, Ndukwe, others as Commissioners

…Charges them on performance

Barrister Suleiman Ukandu and a former Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Dr Cosmos Ndukwe, were among those sworn in today as Commissioners by the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.

In his charge to the Commissioners during the occasion which held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, the Governor told them that their performances would be closely monitored to ensure that they help his vision of accelerated development of the State.

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated Commissioners, Dr Aham Uko, the Commissioner for Finance, thanked the Governor for finding him and his colleagues worthy to serve despite the abundance of equally qualified men and women in the State. He promised that they will not let the Governor or the State down.

Also present at the swearing in were the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, Members of the Assembly, the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu and other top government functionaries.

Full List of the New Commissioners:

Honorable Chimaobi Ebisike

-Special Dutie

Engr. Emma Nwabuko

-Public Utitlities

Chief John J. Okoro

-Joint Projects

Mrs Loveth Adimoha

-Culture and Tourism

Dr Cosmos Ndukwe

-Trade & Commerce

Honorable Ugbaja Theophilus Odionyemfe

-Housing

Onyema Wachuku

-Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development

Sir G C Onyendilefu

-Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

Chief Emeka Ikwuagwu

-Youth and Sports Development

Dr Joe Osuji

-Health

Honorable D. K Uduma

—Budget & Planning

Barr Ekele Nwaohanmuo

-Transport

Mrs Ukachi Amala

-Women Affairs

Honorable Prince Ezekwesiri Ananaba

– Cooperative & Rural Development

Dr Solomon Ogunji

-Environment

Chief Ikpechukwu Onuoha

-Petroleum & Solid Minerals

Prince Dan Okoli

-Homeland Security

Barr. Suleiman Ukandu

-Lands & Survey

Dr Aham Uko

-Finance

Honorable Chijioke Paul Madumere

-Science & Technology

Dr K. C. K Nwangwa

-Education

Chief (Mrs) Uwaoma Olenwengwa

-Industry

