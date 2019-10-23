Dayo Johnson – Akure

Abductors of the judge of the Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo State, Justice Abdul Dogo, have opened a discussion with his wife and demanded N50million ransom.

Justice Dogo was reportedly kidnapped with his driver on Tuesday at Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis, a border area between Ondo and Edo States.

His police orderly, according to the report, did not accompany him on the trip when the incident occurred.

It has not been ascertained if the trip to Abuja was official or personal.

Vanguard gathered the judge was travelling from Abuja to Akure, the state capital when he was ambushed by a five-man kidnap gang.

A judge said the kidnappers had contacted the wife, family members and officials of the Federal High Court in Akure and Abuja to demand for ransom.

However, in a swift reaction, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has reportedly deployed the head of the IGP Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kiyari, to the state

