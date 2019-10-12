Abductors of Kaduna school principal demands N20m ransom

Ben Agande – Kaduna

Kidnappers of the principal of Government Technical College, Kajuru, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, Mr. Francis Maji, have demanded N20 million ransom before they will release their victim.

Maki was kidnapped a day before soldiers of the one Division of the Nigerian army in Kaduna released 10 students of the Government Day Secondary School, Gwagwada, in Chikun local government area of the state.

More than 15 persons have been kidnapped in various parts of Kaduna in the last one week, with many still in custody of their kidnappers.

Speaking on the principal’s abduction, one of the teachers of the school, said the Kidnappers called the victim’s wife on Friday morning to demand the ransom.

The teacher, who craved anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the case, said after negotiating with the family members of the principal, the kidnappers reduced the ransom to N5 million.

Meanwhile, the family is appealing to the kidnappers to release their breadwinner to them unconditionally.

The state Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Suleiman Abubakar, had earlier confirmed the abduction of the principal.

Abubakar said:”The Command received information through DPO Kajuru, in the early hours of today 10/10/2019,at about 0220hrs , that a group of armed men Invaded Government Technical College Kajuru, a Boarding Secondary School in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and started shooting sporadically and in the process abducted one Mr. Francis Maji, the principal of the school.”

Vanguard