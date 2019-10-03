Abduction of six students in Kaduna: We are deeply saddened —CAN

By Luminous Jannamike

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN have condemned the abduction of six students and one teacher of The Engravers College in Kaduna by suspected kidnappers.

CAN Chairman (Kaduna state), Rev. John Hayab, who lamented the abduction in a chat with Vanguard, said the menace of kidnapping was assuming a worsening dimension in the state.

He said, “Today is one of our saddest days in Kaduna because the kidnapping drama in Kaduna appears to be taking to new dimensions.

“To take the evil of kidnapping to schools where future leaders are groomed shows that if our security agencies and government do not wake up to their responsibilities, we are going to have it worse than we have experienced so far.

“The kidnappers are not joking, they have no mercy; they should not be treated with kid’s gloves. They are out to show that nothing is working in this country. The government should prove them wrong by showing it exists.”

While commiserating with the proprietor of the Engravers College, Rev. Hayab urged school owners to take extra measures to secure their institutions.

He said, “I also want to urge those establishing academic institutions to know that running a school in a state with fragile security like Kaduna is not enough without adequate security arrangement.

“As Christians, we have faith in God as protector of all but we want people to know they must take extra measures to secure those in their custody.

“We commiserate with the school proprietor but we appeal to him other school owners to wake up and put in the effort to secure the students because our security agents can’t be everywhere all the time.”

