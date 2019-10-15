Abducted students, principal, others in Delta regain freedom

By Festus Ahon

The two students, Principal, Vice Principal and three teachers of Asagba Mixed Secondary School, Issele-Asagba, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State kidnapped by suspected herdsmen on Monday morning have been released.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke who confirmed the release of the abducted persons, said his men and members of the local vigilance group mobilised and combed the bushes to free the victims.

The suspected herdsmen had invaded the school and whisked away the victims at about 10am on Monday morning.

A dependable source told the Vanguard that one of the teachers who resisted the abduction, was shot by the hoodlums.

Unconfirmed source, said the teacher died at the hospital where he was rushed to for treatment.

However, a community source faulted the police, saying that it was members of the local vigilante that went into the bushes to free the abducted persons.

The source said one of the vigilante members of the rescue team was shot dead in the bush during the operations, adding his corpse was recovered yesterday.

Alleging that the police were not cooperating with the local vigilante in the area, the source also alleged that members of the local security outfit were frequently being extorted by police officers for bearing single barrel gun.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said; “they intimidate us every now and then, they even collect money from us for bearing the single barrel guns.

“The truth is we swore as members of the local security outfit never to do evil with the guns but to protect our people. Instead of the police strengthening us, they are attacking us. That is why there is so much insecurity in the area.”

As at the time of filing this report, the Principal of the School, Mrs Bridget Onyegi was said to be taking treatment in one of the hospitals in Asaba (name withheld).