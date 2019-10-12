Abducted councilor, family members freed in Kastina

Bashir Bello – Katsina

The Councillor of Barkiya Ward at Kurfi local government area of Katsina State, Gambo Sama’ila Yarliyau, his wife and one-year-old daughter, have regained their freedom from armed bandits in the state.

Yarliyau was also freed along with two others after spending nine days in the kidnappers’ captivity.

The Director-General to the state Governor on Media, Abdu Labaran, who confirmed the development in a statement made available to journalists in the state, said the victims were presented to the governor by the Chairman of the council Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Jabiru Abdullahi Tsauri.

Labaran said the other two freed captives, who were traumatised, were taken to Kurfi hospital for medical attention.

He said: “Governor Aminu Masari while receiving the victims, expressed confidence that very soon there would be no more kidnap victims in captivity from Katsina State as all those known to be kidnapped in a group have regained their freedom.

The governor said the bandits have been gradually fulfilling their promise to release all the victims in their hands.”

Vanguard