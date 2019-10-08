Breaking News
Translate

Aba women draw battle line with Gov. Ikpeazu over bad roads, others

On 5:57 pmIn Newsby

Women in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia on Tuesday disrupted activities in the commercial city over bad roads and poor infrastructure.

Aba women protest

The women threatened to shutdown the Government House in protest of bad governance in the State.

The women, mostly traders who came out in their hundreds issued a 90-day ultimatum to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to the fix the bad roads in Aba and ensure payment of salaries to civil servants in the State.

Champions League: Enyimba set to roll over Rahimo(Opens in a new browser tab)

Speaking to newsmen, the women leader threatened that there will be a return of Aba Women riot of 1929 if their demands were not met.

Security men were on ground to control the situation.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.