Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

A woman’s greatest asset is her beauty – Regina Daniels

On 10:54 amIn Entertainmentby

By Juliet Ebirim

… as she returns to Instagram

Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire, Regina Daniels has re-activated her Instagram account some days after deactivating it.

Recall that she deactivated her account hours after her mother, Rita Daniels was slammed for her presentation in the just concluded Headies Award.

I’m not attracted to the looks of a man — Ezinne Elizabeth(Opens in a new browser tab)

She took to her page to share a video where she was dancing to Burna Boy’s song which she captioned; “A woman’s greatest asset is her beauty, because people don’t carry X-ray to see inner beauty’. She also shared a picture of herself with her step children on her Instastory.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.