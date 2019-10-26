A woman’s greatest asset is her beauty – Regina Daniels

By Juliet Ebirim

… as she returns to Instagram

Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire, Regina Daniels has re-activated her Instagram account some days after deactivating it.

Recall that she deactivated her account hours after her mother, Rita Daniels was slammed for her presentation in the just concluded Headies Award.

She took to her page to share a video where she was dancing to Burna Boy’s song which she captioned; “A woman’s greatest asset is her beauty, because people don’t carry X-ray to see inner beauty’. She also shared a picture of herself with her step children on her Instastory.

Vanguard