A voice told me if I don’t do music, I would continue to suffer – T.O.D

By Juliet Ebirim

Fast rising music star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel popularly known as T.O.D is set to take the music industry by storm. T.O.D is not resting on her oars, as she has revealed what actually led to her decision to pick music as a career.

The female performing and recording artist who recently dropped the video for her debut single “Iyalaya”, started music professionally in 2016 after being in the industry for twelve years. “Ït was basically God calling me to take music serious. I had been in the industry for about twelve years, but I was behind the scenes (doing make-up and fashion), even though I had always wanted to do music. It got to a point in my life when I didn’t have anything. I couldn’t even buy food, it was that bad. I heard a voice that said until you pick up your music, you’ll continue to suffer. So I surrendered and that was how I started. My brother’s death also made me buckle up.”

A designer and event compere TOD who celebrated her 30th birthday, as well as her official music debut on Independence Day, has the singles – Iyalaya, Drifting anad Ise to her credit.

“Music is my life, it is my career. It is not something I do for fun. That’s why it takes time for me to bring something out. I just need to let my voice be heard, the way I want it to be heard. The biggest challenge for me as an artiste is money.”

A mother of one, T.O.D is influenced by Aretha Franklin, Lauryn Hill, Fela Anikulakpo Kuti, Onyeka Onwenu and Seyi Shay.

Vanguard