A new Zik of Africa will emerge as President in 2023, Ohanaeze promises

By Nwafor Sunday

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has promised to field a candidate for 2023 presidency whose pedigree equals that of Zik of Africa, ‘Owelle Nnamdi Azikwe’.

The group assured that the new Zik would see Nigeria as an entity and protect the interest of all Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Mazi Okechukwu isiguzoro, President General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, the group promised to present the New Zik of Africa to the world in 2020.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, equally condemned the alleged attack on Aba indigenous Communities of Ndiegero in Aba south, by purported officers.

The group described the attack as unprofessional, unconstitutional, and a calculated assault aimed at destabilizing the peace of the country.

They accused the officers of burning down properties, stealing goods worth millions from innocent and harmless traders in four streets Okojombo, Anaba, Demema and Umuosu in Ndiegero axis, in retaliation for a colleague who was allegedly killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be robber.

Part of the statement reads thus; “This is unacceptable to Igbo youths and we’ll never tolerate such lawless act from the police. This is a shameful act perpetrated by officers trained to maintain peace and tranquility.

“We Use this opportunity to call on the Inspection General of police to order the redeployment of the Abia State Commissioner of police, who denied knowledge of the act”.

They equally warned against reprisal attacks against police officers, advising youths especially those affected to be calm and allow peace to reign in the state.

