A brief guide to slip and fall injuries

Slip and fall accidents are amongst the most common causes of people getting injured. These injuries must not be taken lightly because if you are injured in a slip and fall incident on someone else’s premises or at a business, you may be entitled to claim compensation.

Though potential victims of these injuries include people of all ages, older people are more prone to slip and fall accidents. The legal action following these injuries depends a great deal on your actions immediately after the incident.

Types of Injuries:

The most common types of injuries resulting from slip and fall include

Spinal cord and back injuries

Neck and head injuries

Elbow and wrist injuries

Fractures and sprains

Shoulder injuries

Steps to Take:

Getting involved in a slip and fall accident is something that can’t be planned for in advance. Most people are confused and scared after such accidents, and have no idea about where to begin. Understanding the required steps to be taken after such injuries can seriously impact your chances of receiving a fair recovery for the loss sustained by you. Mentioned below are the steps that will enhance your probability of receiving a fair recovery.

Medical Attention: In addition to your physical safety, receiving adequate medical care is the first step towards building a robust case. Immediately after a slip and fall incident, visit a doctor and have a record of the injuries created by a medical practitioner. Please note that the defense lawyers will try to dismiss your case, mentioning that your injuries are the result of some other incident. This will not be possible, however, if you visit a doctor without wasting any time at all. A medical expert can also help your case by identifying all your injuries and accounting completely.

Inspection of the Scene: It always helps to be able to figure out what caused your slip and fall accident. Was the accident caused by water or something else on the floor? Look around the accident scene to find out the reason. If you can find out the reason, it would be much easier to determine the steps the owner of the property could have implemented to prevent such accidents.

Take Images: If possible, in the aftermath of the accident, take as many images of the accident scene as you can. Take photographs of the floor where you slipped and the surrounding areas. These images can prove to be powerful tools while the case is reviewed by the juries.

Witness Identification: Witnesses play an important role in verifying your statements related to the incident. If the accident takes place at a business premises, your best witnesses may be the other customers. Approach them and request them to provide their names, addresses, phone numbers, etc. When required, call them with a request to testify on your behalf.

Official Reports: You should also make an official report because this is critical to your claim’s timing. This official report will stop the defense from claiming that the accident wasn’t taken seriously enough when it took place.

Do I Need an Attorney?

Please remember that paying you a very small amount is the ultimate goal of the other side. The insurance companies are extremely deceitful, and can very easily take your words out of context or twist them to ruin your case beyond repair. This is where an experienced attorney can make a lot of difference to the outcome of your case.

An experienced slip and fall injury attorney know how to approach these cases and handle the negotiations with the insurance companies. If you have been involved in a slip and fall accident, visit Boohoff Law today to discuss your legal options.

