By Kenny Okotie

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State must have aplenty reasons to thank the Almighty God for His benevolence and for keeping him alive all this while.

Yesterday marked his birthday having been born on October 5, 1958. In a country, where the life expectancy is below 50, he therefore has every reason to roll out the drums and the music to high heavens. Some accolades have described the governor as a “Silent killer” having defeated an incumbent governor of Bauchi State in the last electoral dispensation. This was not the first time he had attained such a feat. Bala Mohammed did it when he was elected a senator representing Bauchi South in April 2007 against a supposedly ex-governor Muazu who contested for the same senatorial seat. Hence the acronym “Silent killer”. His odyssey could be attested to the skyscraper of his life built on a firm foundation, boundless energy and health, a quick mind and a strong and energetic spirit. He is such an amazing phenomenon

“I have come to bury Caesar but not to praise him”. But I cannot but say a few attributes I have observed over time about this great son of the soil. Like I often say in my numerous articles, I am apolitical. That is to say I am neither PDP nor APC or still any other party for that matter.

I do not care which party, tribe or religion a public leader is. My revolution has always been the injustice in the society. Thus, when I see a serving governor or public figure towing my philosophy and motto which are peace, justice and brotherhood, I am inclined to say a word or two as an encouragement not minding whose ox is gored. This is because “the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain”. No life grows great until it is focused, dedicated and disciplined.

The audacity of Bala Mohammed strides visibly commenced when he was elected senator in April, 2007. Remember “the doctrine of necessity”, when the ailing President Yar ‘Adua was in the saddle of the affairs of this great country, Nigeria. His then Vice President Goodluck Jonathan could not become the acting president because of a lacuna in the constitution.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed being a senator then was the first to call for declaring President Umaru Yar ‘Adua incapacitated and making Vice President Goodluck Jonathan, the acting president. This is because he believes in peaceful co-existence for national growth and security. Despite the numerous hues and cries from dissenting voices across the nooks and crannies of the country, he did it out of a conviction and stability in the obvious tense polity then. This, as the saying goes, “the things that get rewarded get done”. Due to this obvious niceties, Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan appointed him as the Minister of FCT (Federal Capital Territory) on April 8, 2010, when Jonathan announced his new cabinet. Amongst his achievements as the FCT minister was his dogged approach to the twin problems of waste and lack of portable water. Space and time would not allow me to enumerate more. When I had the notion of writing this article, I discussed it with my Executive Director, Media and Publicity of our Foundation – Abadingo Abadango Foundation (AAF) also the co-publisher of Nigeria Politician Magazine, Mr Cliff Akorah. It was then he told me that the said Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State actually did his NYSC in Plateau State with his humble self, that was 1982/83 session. All what he said laid credence to my thoughts in writing. They did their primary posting at the defunct Mirage Newspaper which was published by Salama Press owned by Senator Thomas Yepwi from Lafia Senatoriaal district in present day Nasarawa State. It was a new tabloid then. Bala, Emma Agu, former MD of Champion Newspaper, late Sheikh Abutiate formerly of the Guardian and himself (Cliff Akorah) were among the pioneer editorial staff. The Mirage Newspaper became an instant hit which was largely the preferred choice of readers as against the state owned newspaper, the Standard. Solomon Lar was the then governor of Plateau State.

Watching and reading about this iconic personality of Governor Bala Mohammed from afar, I cannot but admire his optimism and absolute confidence in what he believes in. With much tact and tenderness, Governor Bala presses on amidst dwindling fortunes accruing to the federating units of the states, thus applying prudence, a tested strength, vitality, self-discipline and a visible love seen in his numerous good works in the management of the scarce resources. In situations of extraordinary tension and difficulties occasioned by the recklessness of our youths in one form of vices or the other, he marches on, nonetheless.

It’s not over until God says it is over! God will strengthen and sustain you all the way by fulfilling your destiny which is to transform Bauchi State amongst the comity of the top most recognised and enviable state in Nigeria. Governor Bala Mohammed’s zeal of setting new standards and pushing new boundaries against all odds is worthy of emulation. His resolute hope and relenting faith in his vision and more so, his ultimate faith in the potentials of this country sets him far apart from his peers “primus inter pares” – the first among equals. Thus, on this auspicious occasion of your birthday, you have every reason to be thankful to the Almighty God for your modest achievement thus far. I wish you the very best as you aim to complete your first tenure.

*Okotie is Founder/Chairman of Abadingo Abadango Foundation (AAF) kenneyokotie@yahoo.com