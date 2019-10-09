9 kidnapped kids: Ganduje promises justice for victims

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has promised to ensure that justice is done for the nine children and victims of kidnapping from the state.

Abba Anwar, the chief press secretary to the governor made this known in a statement in Kano on Tuesday.

Ganduje quoted the governor as saying that the suspected kidnappers already arrested and who were said to have allegedly participated in the heinous act, along with their accomplices would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Kidnapping is seriously abhorred and condemnable. What is more worrisome is the age of the victims, kids for that matter.

“My administration, Kano people and any right-thinking individual or groups of individuals, condemn this from all standpoints,” he said.

He pointed out that protection of human rights, irrespective of age, ethnicity, religious or political affiliations, is a strong pillar and a vital responsibility of any government.

According to the governor, no criminal will go scot-free in this and similar developments in the state.

“Government will invite the parents of those rescued from the suspected kidnappers for further discussion and relationship.

“At the same time, we are seriously working with security agencies to unearth similar cases.

“We are coming up with a powerful committee that will critically look at this disturbing scenario with a view to seeing to the root cause and to avert recurrence.

This and similar crimes must be stopped,” Ganduje assured.

Ganduje commended all the security agencies for the role they played in rescuing the kids while calling on members of the public to continue to cooperate with the security agencies, so as to expose such criminals in the state.

He, however, advised parents to be very vigilant on the movement of their children.

Vanguard