80 year-old serial bank robber jailed 7 years

On 6:30 pm

A German court on Thursday sentenced an 80-year-old man to seven-year imprisonment for series of bank robberies over a decade.Court, Housewife

The bank staff targeted by the man had endured considerable psychological suffering, presiding Judge, Hannes Breucker, said in Hechingen, south-west Germany.

The man admitted to targeting a number of banks over the years between 2009 and 2019, using the same method.

He entered the bank, carrying a fake bomb and handed over a letter demanding for money.

He was said to have been successful on three occasions. (NAN)

