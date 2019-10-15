66 public schools win N48.5m UBEC Intervention Funds in Niger

About 66 Public Primary Schools, across the 25 Local Government Areas of Niger State, have won N48.5millions in this year’s Universal Basic Education Commission’s( UBEC) Intervention funds otherwise known as School-Based Management Committee( (SBMC)in three different categories of Special case, Macro and Micro respectively, Nigerian Tribune has learnt in Minna, the State capital.

The Director, Social Mobilization of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB, Hajiya Maryam Tijani Aminu, stated this in an interview with journalists in Minna on Tuesday, adding that this year’s UBEC Interventions captured three categories of projects in 66 public primary schools across the three senatorial districts of the state.

She stated further that the first category was a special case in which the affected schools School-Based Management Committees would be given the sum of N5million and above, depending on the projects they were handling.

Hajiya Maryam T.Aminu said, in the aforementioned case only one primary school in Rafin Gora community in Kontagora local government area of the state was captured by UBEC, adding that the school would be given N6million to either renovate or construct 3 blocks of 6 classrooms. "And in the second category, which is called a Macro or Medium category, the projects in the 15 primary schools that were captured, are ranging from about N1million, for each school under it", she further explained. Hajiya Maryam Aminu stated that under the Micro category, about 50 primary schools were captured, adding that they would be given the sum of N250,000 each to undergo minor repairs in the schools such as the fixing of the roofing zinks, repairs of windows and doors as well as the flooring of classrooms and the construction of furniture among others by the respective schools.

The SUBEB Boss, however, explained that the functions of the Schools Based Management Committees( SBMC) were to look after their schools, as well as taking ownership of the schools and looking for resources from both within and outside the affected communities.