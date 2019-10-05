5G technology to be on trial for three months – NCC

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) said on Monday the trial of 5G, the fifth-generation network technology, would be for three months in the country before actual approval and rollout.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, stated this on the sideline of the Mobile and Disruptive Technology (MoDITECH) Forum 2019 in Lagos.

The theme of the forum is: ‘The Power of Digital Services.”

Danbatta said the trial of the 5G technology would enable the Commission to see the key attributes it attained before approval.

The executive vice-chairman, who was represented at the forum by a Director at NCCHe, Engr. Banko Wakil said 5G was like a proof of concept to be carried out by operators with the existing frequency and spectrum.

He said that as usual, the proof of concept would be tested by all NCC major vendors in the country. (NAN)

Vanguard