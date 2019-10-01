By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Diaspora Nigerians in the Americas running across four countries have urged the federal government to factor in their contributions in the improvement of the economic well being of the country.

They said that the first generation of Nigerians Diaspora is about to retire from active employment in their respective countries of abode, fearing that the country would be worst hit should the government fail to harness their economic and intellectual capital.

Continental Chairman of the Americas made up of United States of America, USA, Brazil, Belize and Canada, Engr. Obed Monago made the appeal in his goodwill message to commemorate the 59th Independence of Nigeria.

He said that India, South Korea, and China harnessed the contributions of their Nationals resident in foreign countries to better their lots, urging Nigeria to copy them. In the statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja late Monday night, Monago noted the huge remittances of Nigerians In Diaspora Organization (NIDO), in the recent times, saying it has since surpassed the revenue from oil sales.

The Chairman also bemoaned what he termed as ill-treatment being meted out to Nigerians in foreign lands without clear steps to address the anomalies. He expressed gratitude to God for adding another year to Nigeria, urging a renaissance in the political and economic spheres of the country.

The statement read thus: “We thank God Almighty for the health of Nigeria at 59, it could have been worse giving all the social, political and economic challenges. But let this be the true anniversary for a rude awakening for Nigeria. “We have a teaming youth that is unemployed, Nigerians in foreign lands are maltreated without fear of consequences due to the anemic economic power of Nigeria.

“This is the time for Nigeria to truly embrace its Diaspora, provide that elusive “enabling environment” for the repatriation of our enormous human capital and capacity that are abundant in the Diaspora. “Copy the likes of India, South Korea, even China amongst others and use our Diaspora to improve the economic wellbeing of Nigeria, for a more robust return on the Investment.

“The overhead will cost less than borrowing from China and other countries. “This first generation of Nigerian Diaspora are about to retire from active employment in their respective countries of abode. “If our government fails to harness their economic and intellectual capital, then we are doomed.

“Diaspora remittances have since surpassed the oil revenue since 2015 when it was first reported by world bank. And all the foreign aids to Nigeria combined is a drop in the bucket compared to the remittances and even at that, the Nigerian Diaspora is not accorded its rightful place in the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

“Let this year’s anniversary make the rude awakening start point, because, we don’t need a soothsayer to prophecy to us the endpoint consequences of the teeming unemployment youth with attending inactions from our government more so when the so-called 5% are flaunting their wealth with reckless abandonment”.