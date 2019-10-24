5,000 entrepreneurs benefit from Ogun MSMEs clinic

No fewer than 5,000 entrepreneurs in Ogun, on Thursday benefited from a one-day Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) clinic organised by the state government in Ijebu-Ode.

Consultant to Gov. Dapo Abiodun on Commerce and Industry, Mrs Sola Arobieke, in her opening remarks at the event, stated that the programme was a fulfillment of Abiodun’s campaign promise of empowering small businesses.

Arobieke urged the participants to make good use of the opportunity offered to them and make judicious use of the funds to enable them access more loans.

She disclosed that government was working in synergy with bodies such as the National Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (NASMEs) and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), to facilitate creation of more businesses for citizens.

The Deputy Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly Oludare Kadiri, who also spoke at the event, commended the government for its commitment to improving the living standard of people of the state.

Kadiri promised that the house would continue to make laws that would enhance growth of MSMEs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants benefited in the areas of business registration, product registration, access to bank loans and other incentives to assist them in setting up and growing their businesses. (NAN)

Vanguard