4,692 teachers set for TRCN professional examination in Kaduna

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) said on Friday that 4,692 teachers would sit for the council’s Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) in Kaduna State.

Mr Kabir Yar’adua, TRCN State Coordinator, told the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) in Kaduna, that the examination would take place in three centres, with one in each Senatorial Zone.

He further disclosed that the professional examination, which would be computer-based, had been scheduled for Oct. 12 across the country.

Yar’adua said teachers in Zone 1 would write the examination at Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria, while those in Zone 2 would write at National Teachers Institute, Kaduna.

He said teachers in Zone 3 would write the examination at Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya.

According to the coordinator, 3,820 of those who will sit for the examination are primary school teachers while 361 are secondary school teachers.

He said 22 others were from tertiary institutions, while 489 comprised those with teaching certificates but not in classrooms.

Yar’adua said that if successful, it would bring the total number of registered teachers to 63,128 in the state.

The official said TRCN had so far registered about 58,436 teachers in the state, a figure he noted had put Kaduna state among states with the highest number of registered teachers in the country.

“If all the 4,692 teachers pass the examination, Kaduna state will have a total of 63,128 registered teachers. This will be a big plus for teachers in the state.“

The coordinator attributed the response of teachers to exercise to the cordial working relationship between the state government and the council.

He lauded the state government for making TRCN certificate a requirement for promotion, as part of efforts to improve the quality of teaching in its schools.

The state coordinator also noted the overwhelming support of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in ensuring that members of the union registered with the council.

NAN reports that the National Council on Education has given all teachers up to Dec.31 to qualify, register and obtain a license from TRCN to teach or leave the classrooms.

Yar’adua, therefore, advised all teachers with teaching qualifications to register with the council before the Dec.31 deadline.

The coordinator said the goal was to flush out quacks from the teaching profession and improve quality of education in Nigerian schools.

