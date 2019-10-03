42 years traditional stool tussle resolved in Nasarawa

By David Odama – Lafia

The crises that had ravaged the Nunku Chiefdom in AKwanga Local government Area in Nasarawa state for over 42 years have been resolved following series of peace meetings initiated by Sarkin Nunku, Alhaji Adamu Muhammad, who is the Chairman of Akwanga-West Traditional Council.

The traditional ruler commended his people for their support and loyalty in his efforts at reviving the chiefdom which had been in “comatose for 42 years” due to the prolonged dispute that engulfed old Nunku(Mada) chiefdom.

The monarch who stated this at his palace in Akwnga, Nasarawa state Thursday while setting up a peace committee, however, lamented that his efforts at reviving Nunku chiefdom would have yielded results if the needed support sorted was received by the authorities of Akwanga Local Government Council.

The traditional ruler claimed that officials of the local government, as well as some of the chiefdoms and kingmakers, were finding it difficult to interrogate Nunku chiefdom in matters concerning politics, policies and mass participation of Madan Nunku in government programmes.

According to him, “deliberate actions, akin to a gang up were being employed to undermine the authority of the Nunku Traditional Council within its jurisdiction, alleging further that some traditional rulers in the area sometimes interfered in the affairs of Nunku with the authorities of the local government turning blind eye to complaints made by him to them.

The traditional ruler who commended the immediate past administration of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Maku for contributing immensely to the resolution of the prolonged tussle in the chiefdom assured the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the support and loyalty of Nunku people.

The Sarki Nunku further enjoined his people to continue to tow the path of peace and diplomacy and to resist provocation from any quarters as the chiefdom would continue to explore peaceful means and ways to ensure harmonious coexistence with other chiefdoms in the local government area.

He announced that a committee to liaise with relevant institutions in Akwanga Local Government, Nasarawa State, in general, to ensure that Nunku chiefdom and its people get their fair share of the dividend of democracy has been set up.

vanguard