$40million FPSO acquisition: Legal Answers LLP advises century energy

By Gabriel Olawale

A team of Legal Answers LLP lawyers, led by partner and Principal Commercial Lawyer Teinane Okpokiti , has advised Century Energy Services Limited on the successful acquisition of Floating Production Storage and Offloading, FPSO units Armada Perdana” and Front Puffin.

The Armada Perdana was acquired from Malaysian FPSO Operators Bumi Armada for US$40million which is now renamed Tamara Tokoni and would sail to the Okpoho Field in OML 119.

Speaking on the successful acquisition, Partner Lagal Answers, Teinane Okpokiti said; “We are delighted to have advised Century Energy Services Limited, a retaining client of the firm on these milestone acquisitions in the offshore market. Both transactions were very complex and involved multiple jurisdictions.

“Therefore, we are delighted to have closed both transactions in a timely fashion. Our solid experience handling these sorts of transactions combined with our offshore market depth and expertise means that we are perfectly placed to advise clients locally and internationally. Furthermore, the acquisitions underpin centurys capabilities as a foremost independent FPSO operator and also the preferred choice for International Operators in the Nigerian market.”

The FPSO Front Puffin was acquired via the acquisition of the Puffin Limited from Sea Production Limited a subsidiary of Rubicon Offshore International. The Front Puffin is currently deployed at the Aje Field (OML 113), offshore Lagos, where it is operating under charter to Folawiyo Aje Services Limited. Century has been undertaking the operation and maintenance of the vessel since 2016 when she was first deployed to the Aje Field.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of Century,

Ken Etete said; With the acquisitions, we can guarantee cheaper and efficient offshore solutions to Clients as a result of de-risking our operating environment using local resources and expertise. Our strategy is to complement and collaborate with International FPSO operators to achieve a reduction of offshore operation costs and ultimately supporting offshore development in Africa.

Sea Production Limited was advised by Holman, Fenwick Willan while Access Bank acted as lenders to Century Energy Services Limited.

Legal Answers is a commercial law firm in the Energy, Banking and Finance, Shipping, Financial Technology and Intellectual Property markets. The firm comprises of dynamic and innovative lawyers with requisite skill set and significant industry experience for rendering efficient legal services.

Vanguard