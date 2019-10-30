39 businesses to exhibit at WACCSE 2019

Princewill Ekwujuru

The Organisation of Technology Advancement for Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA) says 39 exhibitors have indicated interest to exhibit at the second edition of the West Africa Cold Chain (WACCSE) summit 2019, with the theme “Unlocking Practical Cold Chain Solution in Africa” scheduled for Lagos.

Local Organizing Committee Chairman of WACCSE 2019 who is also the Vice President of OTACCWA, Tunde Okoya at a press conference in Lagos said that 39 exhibitors are expected at the summit and exhibition.

He said: “The timeliness of this summit tallies, as Nigeria is moving towards massive production of dairy foods as backed by the recent government policies through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and without a proper and well established Cold Chain system from the farm gate to the market, reproduction into other products and eventual consumption or export, the nation will not be able to scale, as over 90 per cent of dairy production process is depended on Cold Chain.”

According to him, the summit will provide the platform quality discussions and interactions involving stakeholders as valuable opinions will be shared by Co-Founder of New Leaf Dynamic Technologies P. Limited, India, Anurag Agarwal, Director, Innovative Process Solutions, South Africa, Neal De Beer as keynote speakers. Others are Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief, Renewables in Africa Limited, Tony Tiyou and Lecturer, Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Engr Joseph Uwaifo Ajayi, Lead Presenters and Okoya as Co-Presenter.

Adding, President of OTACCWA, Dr Augustine Okoruwa said WACCSE 2019 is structured to promote and facilitate the development of the Cold Chain system in West Africa. OTACCWA has recognized the importance of an active and dynamic cold chain storage system in the perishable nutrition food supply chain as a means to significantly reduce post-harvest losses of nutritious but perishable food, fresh fruits, vegetable, Seafood, meat, healthcare product and others. The exhibition holds November 5 and 6, 2019.

