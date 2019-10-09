By Demola Akinyemi

Thirty-five of the outgoing Batch C members of National Youths Service Corps(NYSC) in Kwara state who absconded from service have been sanctioned by the corps to repeat their service year next year.

The state coordinator Mrs Ikupolati Tosin who disclosed this in her remarks, yesterday during the low-key passing out ceremony organized to honour the outgoing corps members, at the NYSC State Secretariat, Ahmadu Bello way, said that the sanction became necessary in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

Her words, “I wish to inform this gathering that 20 of the outgoing corps members, who absconded from the service, will repeat the entire service year. While 15 of them, who violates various sections of the NYSC Bye-laws get their service year, extended. ”

She, however, added that four of the outgoing Crops members were also awarded the NYSC State Honours Award.

The coordinator said that the award became necessary because “the 4 Corps members distinguished themselves exceptionally in the course of their service year.”

Also read:

” it is our tradition in the NYSC to always reward hardworking, ingenuity, resourcefulness and innovations among our corps members during the passing out ceremonies. ”

She also commended the entire outgoing corps members, on behalf of the State government of Kwara State and its good people and urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the scheme.

She further urged them to, “always strive to sustain the sterling qualities of discipline, patriotism, loyalty, and hardworking.”

The coordinator also counselled them to embrace the NYSC initiative of a skills acquisition programme, as an alternative to the usual job-seeking mentality, that is no longer yielding desired results.

She further regretted that one of the outgoing Corps members lost his life while on national service through ill health noting that a total number of 1,781corps members, were issued with the Certificate of National Service after their meritorious service year in Kwara State.

Vanguard