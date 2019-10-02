2baba set to shut down Lagos with #20YearsAking Concert

By Benjamin Njoku

Lagos will reverberate in two months time as legendary singer, Tubaba stages his historic concert tagged ‘20years A King.’

The concert, a celebration of 2baba’s 20 years in the Nigerian music industry since the release of the classic hit ‘Knock Me Off’ as a member of the now-defunct Plantashun Boiz in 1999, is slated for 28th of December, 2019, at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

2baba who has been praised by fans and critics alike for his consistency over the years revealed that the night will be one to remember as he is fully prepared to make the concert bigger and better than the live shows he has done in the past.

Announcing the concert on his social media pages, 2baba said “December 28! Lagos, are you ready? Make it a date with me. It’s going to be a December like no other.” Since the announcement of the show, fans and music lovers have dominated the comment section expressing excitement and anticipation. The concert will witness one-of-a-kind performance as 2baba is set to take fans down memory lane; performing songs from the early stage of his career till date. It will also feature performances from other big shots in the Nigerian music scene.