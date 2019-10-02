2Baba, RMD, others join Sound Sultan on Jungle Story 2 with Amstel Malta

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fans trooped into Terra Kulture en masse between the 4th and 6th of October for the 2nd Edition of Sound Sultan’s Satirical Musical titled, ‘Jungle Story 2’.

The highly anticipated show, which featured many of Nigeria’s most prominent actors and musicians, was just as entertaining as it was enlightening. The show told the story of a land that became a jungle due the corrupt practices indulged in by its citizens. It went further to highlight the ills in the society as well as proffer solutions on how they can be tackled.

Joining Sound Sultan in the musical were, 2Baba, RMD, Johnny Drille, Femi Kuti, Odunlade Adekola, Osas Ajibade, Femi Branch, Peruzzi, Dare Art-Alade, HarrySongz, Seyi Shay, Helen Paul, Ninja Band, Jumabee, Crown Troupe, Basketmouth, Kate Henshaw, Wale Ojo, Jimi Solande, Waje, Praiz, Niniola, Vector, Segun Adefila, Pocco Lee, Lasisi Elenu, and a host of other celebrities.

Day one of the show also doubled as the handover ceremony of the Amstel Malta Box Office that was donated to Terra Kulture.

The attendees were grossly entertained and were quick to commend Amstel Malta for supporting such a remarkable show.

Vanguard