Vanguard Logo

Vanguard Nigeria

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

28,645 students pass NBAIS examination

On 8:49 amIn Education, Newsby

The National board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) has released its 2019 June/July Senior Arabic and Islamic School Certificate Examinations (SAISSC).

28,645 students pass NBAIS examination

Prof. Mohammed Abdulahi, Acting registrar of the board made this known on Tuesday in a press briefing held in Kaduna.

According to him, 36,141 candidates sat for June /July SAISSC examination nationwide out of which 28,645 candidates passed while 7, 496 failed some papers.

He said the board will take its advocacy to sensitise some institutions to clear the assertion that graduates from Arabic and Islamic institutions cannot study science courses.

“We have reliable information that our students in Nigerian and international institutions are studying Science courses and are doing very well.”

He assured that the board is an examination body not restricted to Arabic and Islamic subjects.

“We are on advocacy and we shall continue to enlighten our people by providing our higher institutions of learning with qualified candidates who can compete at different levels.”

Abdulahi noted that the institution use integrated syllabus including Arabic, English language and mathematics.

On examination malpractice, he said the board has taken the issue with seriousness and has never recorded any serious examination malpractice from either candidates or schools.

“Every year we asses and review our examination mechanism to check anomalies including this ugly practice.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.