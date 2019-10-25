25-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old in Niger State

Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Niger State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Abdullahi Umar, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The incident occurred in Angwan Tukura area in the Kontagora Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, 29th of last month.

Vanguard crime correspondent gathered that the suspect succeeded in his bid by sending the victim to go and buy pure water for him and the unsuspecting victim obediently complied not sensing the evil being planned against her.

On return with the pure water, the suspect was said to have dragged her into an Islamic primary school located at Angwan Yamma and had carnal knowledge of her.

The suspect who was paraded before journalists in Minna confessed that he had been planning for the girl for a long time before he eventually got her. “I had sex with her forcefully because that was the only opportunity I had and I wouldn’t want to miss it at that point in time.

“I have set trap for her severally but for one reason or the other, the plans failed and when this opportunity came, I didn’t want to miss it and that was why I dragged her to one Islamic primary school very close to my house and had canal knowledge of her,” he confessed.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Abubakar had also said that the suspect had earlier confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The PPRO said the suspect was apprehended by a team of Policemen attached to “B” Division Kontagora, following a tip-off adding that he would soon be arraigned in court.

