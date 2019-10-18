Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

24 hrs after similar incident: Another inferno averted in Lagos

On 12:26 pmIn Newsby

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely 24 hours after firefighters battled to put out raging inferno as a result of fire from a suspected gas pipeline leakage in the area that gutted Onikan Water Corporation facility, Lagos Island, a tanker with 33, 000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise called, petrol, spilled its content on Ozunmba Mbadiwe Road early Friday.

However, prompt intervention by men of the Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, saved the situation from bursting into flames as well as a possible attendant loss of lives and property.

ALSO READ:  Magodo collapsed building: LASG marks over 100 houses for demolition

Details later…

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.