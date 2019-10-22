2023: Why we picked Gbagi as gubernatorial flag bearer – Obofukoro

Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, say they endorsed former Minister of Education (State), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, for the 2023 governorship race because he is the best for the job.

The eldest politician in Ughelli South and member of Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council, Chief E. D. O Obofukoro, who moved the motion for Gbagi’s adoption as gubernatorial candidate of Ughelli South during the consultative meeting of Gbagi Solidarity Movement, GSM, with the leaders, said, “He is our best material.”

Chief Thompson Ovwere, Princess Lady C. E Obofukoro and Monday Omafuayire, who spoke for Constituency 1, Ughievwen axis, said, “We, the Ughelli South people will not play with our chance this time around, as our son, brother and father has to lead all of us to Government House, Asaba in 2023”.

Chief David Adasen, Chief Collins Omonemu, Chief Ruth Omojajah, Chief Samuel Oboramohweyere, and Chief Emmanuel Ejemake asserted that it was the turn of Ughelli South to produce the 2023 governor of the state.

“We have chosen Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi as our next governor, come 2023 in Delta State because we cannot send a newcomer in the race, as Gbagi is among those who brought our party, PDP, to the state and it is now our turn to reward him with the party ticket to govern the state with political and economic experience.”

The leaders, including Barrister Edewor Omonemu, Chief Amos Itihwe, Prince Macaulay Dase, Chief Oviri Uto, Chief Cicilia Duku, Col. Morrison Ide (retd), Chief Josephine Oduaran, Chief David Uhawha, and Chief John Ewenede approved Chief Obofukoro’s motion.

Chief Obofukoro, however, explained that two prominent leaders, Chief John Oguma and Chief Chris Oghenechovwen, who were absent too permission that and sent apologies.

Vanguard News