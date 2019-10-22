2023: We are ready to welcome back those that left PDP ― Lamido

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

The former governor of Jigawa State and member of the Board of trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mallam Sule Lamido on Monday said there is no crime or taboo if those that left the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) returned to them after their sojourn elsewhere.

Sule Lamido stated this in Dutse while addressing PDP stalwarts from across the state during a party meeting to replace officers at the state, zonal and ward levels that have either died or cross carpeted to other political parties.

According to him, the death of Dr Alex Ekweme and Solomon Lar or the decamping of Barnabas Gemade and Audu Ogbe who were all former PDP chairmen have not reduced the party’s strength neither the departure of “even former president Obasanjo that dumped the party after he was picked from the gulag and made the president.”

Lamido predicted that by 2023 Nigerians would witness the demise of political parties that were built around certain personalities, “so it wouldn’t matter if people such as Rotimi Amaechi, Abdullahi Adamu, Danjuma Goje left.”

He further explained that the PDP had survived even when Atiku Abubakar and Rabi’u Kwankwaso have dumped the party after serving as Vice president for eight years and governor for eight years respectively under it only for them to return which is an indication that suggests that it (PDP) belongs to the people.

His words: “In politics, there is no shame when one eats their vomit because there shouldn’t be any compulsion in one’s political ideology.

“We have lost elections would soon realise that it is only the PDP that was built on real people-oriented ideology against those political parties that hinge their merit on individuals.”

Lamido who beckoned on those that have left the party to return declared that, “it is the choice of a son who soils his mother’s bedspread to wait for the sheet to dry and return to the same bed or change to another bed entirely”.

The former Jigawa governor said the PDP is like the mother and those leaving the party should be treated as the sons which he said the mother shouldn’t be blamed for their misdeeds.

Sule Lamido ‎said the PDP is a political party that was formed to survive without so-called because powerful individuals explaining that it doesn’t matter who leaves the PDP because their departure will not ‘kill’ the party.

‎He urged the party members to practice politics that promotes physical developments such as the provision of water, health care, education and other infrastructures that would be of benefit to the people.

The former governor advised the supporters not to leave the party no matter what happened “even if I leave the PDP don’t leave but stay,” he pleaded with them.

