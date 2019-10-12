The Kaduna State Government says registration of intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the year 2020 Holy pilgrimage will begin on Oct. 15.

Briefing journalists on Saturday in Kaduna, Imam Hussaini Tsoho Ikara, Coordinator of the Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, said that 23 registration centres would be opened across the state.

He said that Gov. Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State had given approval following the announcement by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for immediate commencement of registration of intending pilgrims for the year 2020 hajj.

Ikara said: “the press briefing is to communicate to good people of Kaduna State, most especially intending pilgrims for 2020 hajj exercise, that registration will begin on Oct. 15.

“The governor has approved the commencement of the registration exercise across the 23 registration centres in the state.’’

The coordinator said that the minimum deposit expected from intending pilgrims was N800,000 and the maximum N1.5million.

According to him, intending pilgrims who pay N1.5million as deposit will be refunded their balance or complete the amount when NAHCON announces the official hajj fare.

vanguard