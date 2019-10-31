2020 Hajj: FCT Board pegs fees at N1.5m, begins registration of intending Pilgrims

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has pegged the 2020 Hajj fees at N1.5 million pending the release of the actual Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON.

This was as the Board disclosed of its resolve to commence the registration of intending pilgrims for the 2020 Hajj exercise from tomorrow (Friday) across the six Area Councils and the head office of the Board within the city.

Also read:

Public Relations Officer of the Board, Muhammad Lawal Aliyu said that intending pilgrim who wishes to perform the pilgrimage through the Board is to register in a maximum of three instalments.

According to Aliyu, intending pilgrims are expected to present a bank draft of a minimum of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) only payable to the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abuja to book for a seat for the 2020 hajj exercise.

“Prospective intending pilgrims are to deposit an average of N1,500,000.00 (one million, five hundred thousand naira) by the end of March 2020 pending the release of the actual hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

“All intending pilgrims must be guaranteed by the Chief Imam of any of the Area Councils or a Traditional Ruler or a Senior Civil Servant of not less than Grade Level 12 as contained in the Guidelines for the registration of intending Pilgrims by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON”, he said.

In addition, intending female Pilgrims would only be registered with their male guide (Muharam) in line with the Saudi Arabian government regulations, while the Board would register intending pilgrims on the first-come-first-served basis while first-timers would be given priority.

Meanwhile, the staff of the board are to undergo capacity building training to enhance their service delivery to the pilgrims before the forthcoming hajj exercise.

The Director of the Board, Malam Muhammad Bashir disclosed this while addressing top management staff of the board at a meeting in preparation towards the 2020 hajj operation.

Malam Bashir said the measure became necessary in order to ensure that intending pilgrims from the territory continue to get the best services in Hajj exercise in line with the desire of the present Administration.

The Director warned staff against corruption and any act capable of tarnishing the image of the Administration as the Board would not condone any act of indiscipline among the staff toward the success of the operation.

He also stressed the need for the staff to ensure prudence in the exercise and charged them to carry out their duty diligently and desist from abuse of office.

Bashir reminded them to work harder to improve on the successes recorded in the previous Hajj operations and not to derail from the set rules and regulations of the Hajj operation.

Vanguard