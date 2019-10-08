2020 Budget: Nigerians captions of Buhari, Dino trending picture

The president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to the National Assembly on Tuesday to present the 2020 Budget proposal (Appropriation Bill) was pictured exchanging greetings with Kogi West Senatorial district representative, Senator Dino Melaye.
👉 Are you still in the chamber, haka yake ranka ya dade 😂😂😂 @Bulamacartoons @MBuhari @dino_melaye @NGRSenate pic.twitter.com/oZwNa54Ig9
— Abdullahi Abdullahi Umar (@Bahhadeje) October 8, 2019
Dino: Allah ya taimaki Baba!
PMB: Shege yayi laushi! https://t.co/h8cPfG85Fb
— Anders🔴 (@Ameenu_Kutama) October 8, 2019
“This is za Dino zah mounted tree za oza day eh.” https://t.co/6Gg2vrKqru
— 𝙰𝙹. (@Oluwarhtosin) October 8, 2019
Today at the joint session of NASS and budget presentation.@MBuhari was like: are you the @dino_melaye worrying my regime, I ashowa you……?
& Dino said “Baba no take am personal….Na politics nobi war”😂#ManlikeDino pic.twitter.com/NuAbsEJtuz
— IPO (@IjomaPeterObi) October 8, 2019
Dino am watching u so no try rubbish pic.twitter.com/3b1rLAZJwJ
— akinyebo ayodele (@hayworld04) October 8, 2019
-
-
Come and carry your shameful senator.
Sen. Dino Greets PMB today, As PMB Asked is this Dino? Dino Responded Yes Sir, I have Changed for Good. pic.twitter.com/NKzB0ox34p
— Fulani Herdsman 🐄🐄 (@SimplestJabir) October 8, 2019
Baba: Dino You !
Dino: Ranka Ya Dade, Tuba Nake, I Have Changed. ✊ pic.twitter.com/a7YaimwKUr
— SAF’ONE SANI IMAM’s (@ImamSafone) October 8, 2019
Baba: This troublesome boy.
Dino: Baba we dey loyal, just open the door for your boy https://t.co/yDNRUb4Tls
— Sir D (@dapomewa) October 8, 2019