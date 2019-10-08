Breaking News
2020 Budget: I have cold because I have been working hard, Buhari tells NASS

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday while presenting the 2020 Budget proposal (Appropriation Bill) said he is suffering from cold because he has been working hard in addition to the pressures of meeting the National Assembly’s deadline.

The 2020 Budget proposal (Appropriation Bill) presentation is the first of the president to the 9th General Assembly after the reconstitution of the two chambers following the 2019 general election.

After observing all protocols by acknowledging the presence of government officials including state governors and the national leader of the All Progressive Congress, President Buhari said;

“Before I proceed to read the details of the budget, let me apologise for my voice.

“As you can hear in my voice, I have cold because I am working hard.

“With to meet your deadline.”

“I am glad to present the 2020 Budget proposal”

