2020 Budget: List of ministries with highest allocation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented a budget of N10.729 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly for approval for the 2020 fiscal year.
According to the document, some of the ministries witnessed major changes when compared to the 2019 Budget proposal submitted by Buhari
However, the Ministry of Works and Housing had the highest figure in the Budget Bill.
Below is the budget breakdown:
- Buhari to present 2020 Budget proposal to NASS Tuesday – Presidency
- Works & Housing – N262bn
Transportation – N123bn
UBEC – N112bn –
Defence – N100bn
Agriculture – N83bn
Water – N82bn
Niger Delta – N81bn
Education – N48bn
Health – N46bn
NEDC – N38bn
SIP – N30bn
FCT – N28bn
NAN