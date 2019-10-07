2019: Burna Boy’s year of bumper harvest

By Benjamin Njoku

It has been an eventful year for Nigeria’s Afropop singer, Burna Boy. Barely four months after he clinched the coveted ‘Best International Act’ award at this year’s BET,in California, the ‘On the Low’ singer has recorded yet another milestone with 10 nominations in the forthcoming Headies Awards.

The African Giant surpassed Olamide’s record of (7) nominations in 2015 edition of the awards. He’s in contention for the Artiste of the Year alongside Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage Falz The Bahd Guy, Teni and Mr Eazi.

Just as his fans are still celebrating the Headies nominations, Burna Boy was nominated for another one, MTV EMAs 2019 award, holding on Sunday, November 3, at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Andalusia, Spain.

The singer alongside rapper, Teni have been nominated at the MTV EMAs 2019 award ceremony. The two music stars have been recognized by MTV for the European Music Awards this year.

Burna Boy and Teni will contend against other African artists like South Africa’s Nasty C, Harmonize of Tanzania, Toofan from Togo and Prince Kaybee of South Africa for the Best African Act category.

The award ceremony, will definitely set a new record for the Afropop singer as the highest recipient of awards in 2019. His Headies awards nomination, will also add to his rising profile.

Burna’s global hit, ‘Ye ‘got three nominations, Song Of The Year, Recording of the year, Best Pop Single. Ye’s producer, Phantom was nominated in the Producer of the year category.

Burna Boy is also in contention for Best reggae/dancehall single Heaven’s Gate featuring Lily Allen ‘, Best Pop Album ‘Outside’, Best Collabo Killin’ Dem featuring Zlatan, Best Music Video ‘Dangote’, Album of the year ‘Outside, and Headies Viewers Choice. Earlier in the year, Burna Boy bagged four awards at the SoundCity MVP 2019 edition. The singer has done well for himself this year, and one hopes that he sustains the tempo.

Recall that Burna Boy began the musical year with hefty, fan-favorite tunes including ‘Dangote’ and ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan. This follows his quick rise to stardom in 2018, which made him one of the top five stars of the year. The singer performed at Coachella in April.

Vanguard