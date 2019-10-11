2,000 Bauchi girls celebrate International day of girl child

…as UNICEF, Bauchi govt seek investment in girls education

By Charles Agwam

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF and Bauchi state government have called for more investment in girls education for sustainable socioeconomic development in the state.

The governor made the call when he received no fewer than 2,000 school girls at the government house Bauchi on Friday, shortly after an advocacy march organised by UNICEF and Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB as part of activities to commemorate the 2019 International day of the girl child.

He stated that denying girls education retards their progress and endangers their future, while urging parents and stakeholders in the sector to give priority to female education.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Abubakar Tari, the governor emphasized the need to invest massively in the education of female teenagers who are transiting from childhood to early adulthood, rather than sending them to hawk goods or giving them out for early marriage.

“The education of the girl child is a priority of our administration, and efforts are on top gear to provide adequate financing and other logistics support for the promotion of girl child education. My administration met a comatose system when we took over but I assure you that there’s hope because the education sector has received a lot of interventions that has reflected positively in the lives of children of school age,” he said.

On her part, the UNICEF Education Specialist, Miriam Dikwa stressed the need for parents to invest massively in girl child education, noting it would help to guarantee a bright future for the girls and their communities.

She said that in order to increase more enrollment of girls in school, UNICEF with the support of United Kingdom Department for International Development, DFID has trained 144 girls in various vocations and sponsored many interventions to encourage girls enrollment and retention in schools across the state.

