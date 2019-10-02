$2.1bn arms deal: Dasuki, others’ trial to resume December 11

Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Maitama, on Tuesday, fixed December 11 for resumption of the trial of detained former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), who is facing two separate criminal charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dasuki, who has been in detention since 2015, is facing a 22-count charge over his alleged complicity in the illegal diversion of N19.4billion, as well as, another 32-count charge bordering on alleged diversion of N32billion from an account the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) operated with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

EFCC had maintained that the alleged stolen funds were part of about $2.1billion meant for the purchase of arms to combat terrorism in the North East.

Others that were equally charged before the court over the alleged fraud were the former General Manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Aminu Baba-Kusa, former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir, Director of Finance and Administration in ONSA, Shuaibu Salisu, and the former Minister of State for Finance, Bashir Yuguda.

Two firms – Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited – were also charged as defendants in the matter.

However, before the hearing could commence on the case, EFCC amended the charge and delisted the ex-NNPC Director, Salisu, as a defendant in the trial.

Meanwhile, the ex-NSA who is equally facing another money laundering charge before the Federal High Court in Abuja had since refused to personally appear in court, saying he would only do so when he is released from detention.

Vanguard