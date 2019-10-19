19 wounded in grenade attack in Indian-controlled Kashmi

At least 19 people were wounded, six of them critical, in a grenade blast in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The grenade attack was carried out in Sopore town of Baramulla district, about 52 km west of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

“Today a grenade blast took place inside a bus terminal here, in which over a dozen of people were wounded,’’ a police official posted in Sopore said.

“Out of the six critically wounded, the condition of one woman is stated to be serious.’’

According to police the grenade exploded with a bang inside the terminal and wounded pedestrians and bystanders.

The locals present at the spot immediately removed the wounded people to the nearest medical facility, where some were later referred to Srinagar.

Police officials blame militants for carrying out the attack.

On Saturday a grenade blasted in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area which left six paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force Personnel wounded.

Indian-controlled Kashmir is on edge since Aug. 5, the day Indian government abrogated Article 370 of its constitution.

The move stripped Indian-controlled Kashmir of its separate flag and constitution.

The Indian government also bifurcated the region into two federally governed Union Territories. (NAN)

Vanguard