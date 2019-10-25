18-year-old breaks into German prison to visit former girlfriend

A lovesick 18-year-old man has broken into a prison in the north-western German town of Vechta to visit a former girlfriend and convince her to come back to him.

A prison spokeswoman made this known on Thursday.

The girlfriend, 18, had terminated their relationship by phone shortly before the young man scaled the 4-metre outer wall a week ago, the spokeswoman said.

He climbed over the barred window to his former girlfriend’s cell.

Discovered by prison staff, the man refused to come down and was removed by the fire services, suffering a minor injury in the process.

He is being investigated on possible charges of breaking and entering and making illicit contact with a prisoner.

The outcome of his application to his former girlfriend was not recorded.

Vanguard Nigeria News