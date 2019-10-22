Breaking News
Translate

175 people apprehended for violation of environmental laws in Ekiti —Commissioner

On 12:30 amIn Newsby

The Ekiti Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Gbenga Agbeyo, said that 175 people were arrested and prosecuted for allegedly violating environmental laws in the state between January and September 2019.

175 people apprehended for violation of environmental laws in Ekiti —Commissioner
Refuse on streets of Ado Ekiti

Briefing journalists on activities of his ministry on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, Agbeyo said that the offences included indiscriminate dumping of refuse, open defecation, dirty surroundings, and failure to participate in monthly environmental sanitation exercise among others.

He said that the arrests were made in different parts of the state by officials of the Environmental Monitoring Team, Environmental Task Force known as Operation Kick Against Bad Act and Environmental Health Officers of the ministry.

The commissioner said that the government was committed to sustaining a clean environment and ensure that its citizens are safe from diseases.

Agbeyo said that the ministry was working on the review of the Ekiti Environmental Laws, which he described as obsolete in the face of the current environmental challenges.

He commended various Non-Governmental Organisations working in collaboration with the ministry during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise to ensure a clean environment in the state.

The commissioner listed some of the NGOs and establishments to include, Man O War, Scouts of Nigeria, War Against Indiscipline, Girls Guild, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Nigerian Police Force.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.