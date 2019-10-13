Breaking News
13 prisoners freed from the Taliban in Afghanistan

Afghan security forces have freed 13 people from Taliban captivity in the southern province of Helmand, officials said on Friday.

The civilians were freed from Gereshk district, a spokesmen for Afghan Ministry of Defence, Rohullah Ahmadzai, and the provincial governor’s spokesman, Omar Zwak, said.

Though it was not clear how long they were in captivity, they were tortured by the Taliban, Zwak said.

While local government controls the centre of the district, the Taliban have maintained a presence in other parts of the district, officials said.

Afghan security forces have freed hundreds of civilians and members of Afghan security entities from different parts of the country in recent months. (NAN)

